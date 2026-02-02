Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) in the last few weeks:

1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/16/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.22%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

