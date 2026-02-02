Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) in the last few weeks:
- 1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.
- 1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/16/2026 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.22%.
The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.
