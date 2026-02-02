First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,499 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 26,393 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 23,534 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 106.1% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FLN traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $26.32. 29,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,227. The company has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.3093 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

