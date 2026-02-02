Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banner in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Banner has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $169.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Banner by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Banner by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 321,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,837,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 488,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 236,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation, through its principal subsidiary Banner Bank, operates as a regional commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington. Founded in 2000 as a bank holding company, Banner traces its origins to community banking roots in Eastern Washington dating back to the late 19th century. Over the past two decades, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, establishing a strong presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services for individual and business clients.

