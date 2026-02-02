First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 50.6% in January

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,889 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 27,809 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 109,210 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,604,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,993,000 after purchasing an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 449,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,033. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

