Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 924,708 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 1,285,978 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,378,413 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Regencell Bioscience Price Performance

Regencell Bioscience stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 288,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,829. Regencell Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Regencell Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

