Polen Capital China Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCCE) Short Interest Update

Polen Capital China Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PCCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 273 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 347 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Polen Capital China Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

PCCE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Polen Capital China Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.03.

Polen Capital China Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 226.0%.

About Polen Capital China Growth ETF

The Polen Capital China Growth (PCCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by actively managing a narrow portfolio of Chinese growth companies deemed to have a sustainable competitive advantage. The fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. PCCE was launched on Mar 1, 2024 and is issued by Polen.

