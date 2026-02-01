W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. W.R. Berkley accounts for about 1.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $8,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 691.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 148.4% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,296,847 shares of company stock valued at $501,460,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

W.R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.39. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.W.R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

