Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.80 and last traded at GBX 164.80, with a volume of 7565604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 184 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 218.50.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99.

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.