CyberConnect (CYBER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $34.27 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $34.27 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,976,450 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 58,852,050 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 0.77740695 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $16,898,809.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

