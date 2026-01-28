Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 63,473 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.75 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $52.24. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,185.44. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 129,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,561.97. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,866. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

