Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $2.66

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMC Entertainment
Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of AMC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.
Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.