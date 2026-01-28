Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $2.66

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.30 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $741.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company’s core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark’s RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

