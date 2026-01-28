Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TGS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:TGS opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $33.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $309.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.08 million. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 1,027.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B in the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B by 84.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systrade AG bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) is an Argentina?based midstream energy company principally engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas. Established in 1992 following the privatization of the state?owned gas utility, TGS operates one of the country’s largest pipeline networks, carrying gas from production basins in the Neuquén and Golfo San Jorge regions to major consumption markets in Buenos Aires and beyond. The company’s infrastructure supports both domestic supply and export volumes bound for neighboring countries.

In addition to its core pipeline business, TGS maintains a significant gas processing division that extracts natural gas liquids (NGL) and produces liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and other by?products.

