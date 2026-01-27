Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.60 and last traded at GBX 1.43. 51,110,133 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 580% from the average session volume of 7,518,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.22.

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps. In addition to precious metals, the Company has established a JORC-compliant Inferred Resource of 4.3 million tonnes of 0.45% copper which underpins the longer-term potential provided by its portfolio of assets.

