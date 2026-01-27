Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CNX Resources (CNX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) in the last few weeks:

1/23/2026 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – CNX Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – CNX Resources had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/19/2026 – CNX Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/29/2025 – CNX Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – CNX Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – CNX Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – CNX Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – CNX Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/1/2025 – CNX Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

