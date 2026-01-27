AB High Yield ETF $HYFI Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AB High Yield ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. AB High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis. HYFI was launched on May 15, 2023 and is managed by AB Funds.

