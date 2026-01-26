CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 23rd

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 367.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.
CD Private Equity Fund III Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.66.
CD Private Equity Fund III Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CD Private Equity Fund III
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy This Stock at 9:30 AM on MONDAY!
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Trump just signed it
Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.