CD Private Equity Fund III (CD3) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on February 23rd

CD Private Equity Fund III (ASX:CD3 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 367.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.66.

CD Private Equity Fund III specializes in investments in small and specialised private equity funds targeting lower middle-market operating businesses in the United States.

