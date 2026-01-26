Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $39.44 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.