Analysts Set Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price at $16.43

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.4286.

DAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endava from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Endava from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Endava has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.91 million, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 16.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Endava by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 209,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 33.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

