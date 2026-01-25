Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,007 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF $CGIE

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,007 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 766.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 619.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 280.4% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGIE opened at $36.30 on Friday. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

