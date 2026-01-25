Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,908 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 960.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $67.56 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $59.56 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

