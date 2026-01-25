Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in American International Group by 58.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

Featured Stories

