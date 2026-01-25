TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 24388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

