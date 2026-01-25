Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) and Spirits Capital (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Distilling and Spirits Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 1 0 2.00 Spirits Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

Heritage Distilling currently has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 457.82%. Given Heritage Distilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Distilling is more favorable than Spirits Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Heritage Distilling has a beta of 6.04, meaning that its stock price is 504% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirits Capital has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Spirits Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Spirits Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and Spirits Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 1.67 $710,000.00 ($22.15) -0.07 Spirits Capital N/A N/A -$5.59 million ($0.07) -31.71

Heritage Distilling has higher revenue and earnings than Spirits Capital. Spirits Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Distilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Distilling beats Spirits Capital on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Distilling

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

About Spirits Capital

Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

