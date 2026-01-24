Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 498 shares.The stock last traded at $189.90 and had previously closed at $190.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFCZF. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intact Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Price Performance

About Intact Financial

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86.

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation is a leading Canadian property and casualty insurance provider offering a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products and services. Its primary operations in Canada are conducted through Intact Insurance and belairdirect, while its specialty insurance business in the United States operates under the OneBeacon Insurance Group brand. The company’s portfolio includes coverage for auto, home, commercial property and casualty, specialty lines, and accident and health, supported by risk management and claims solutions tailored to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients.

Tracing its origins to the Halifax Fire Insurance Association founded in 1809, Intact Financial has expanded through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.