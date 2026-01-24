KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 484,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 222,671 shares.The stock last traded at $16.7850 and had previously closed at $16.84.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.
At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.
