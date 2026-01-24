AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Shares Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 31,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 82,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

AUO Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. AUO had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Analysts predict that AUO Corporation – Sponsored ADR will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About AUO

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) is a Taiwanese manufacturer specializing in thin?film?transistor liquid crystal display (TFT?LCD) panels. Headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, the company designs, develops and produces high?resolution display solutions for a variety of end markets, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, mobile devices and tablets. In addition to consumer electronics, AU Optronics supplies specialty and industrial displays for applications such as automotive instrument clusters, medical imaging and retail signage.

Founded in 1996, AU Optronics has grown into one of the world’s leading TFT?LCD producers by expanding its fabrication facilities across Taiwan and mainland China.

