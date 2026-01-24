Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sutter Gold Mining (CVE:SGM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Sutter Gold Mining Stock Up ?

Shares of Sutter Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. Sutter Gold Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.22.

About Sutter Gold Mining

Sutter Gold Mining Inc, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its primary asset is the Lincoln Mine project that covers 711 acre block of surface and mineral rights located to the southeast of Sacramento, California. Sutter Gold Mining Inc is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

