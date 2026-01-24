Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) Upgraded by Litchfield Hills Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
CYCU has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cycurion to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cycurion in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.
