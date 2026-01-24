iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.10 price target on iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Stock Down 2.2%

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 393.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,716,011 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,571,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 390,088 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.

Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China’s domestic market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.