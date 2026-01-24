Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 289.5% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.86.

MSI stock opened at $401.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 118.48% and a net margin of 18.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

