Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $17.19 Million Stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $17,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 45.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Insider Activity at OUTFRONT Media

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $276,026.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,642.35. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Key OUTFRONT Media News

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several quarterly EPS estimates higher (small upgrades to Q4/Q2/Q3 windows), which supports near-term earnings momentum and underpins the consensus full?year view near $1.59. Upward revisions can help sentiment and analyst price targets. Read More.

Zacks Research nudged several quarterly EPS estimates higher (small upgrades to Q4/Q2/Q3 windows), which supports near-term earnings momentum and underpins the consensus full?year view near $1.59. Upward revisions can help sentiment and analyst price targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple sell?side firms have raised ratings and price targets over recent months (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan upgrades noted in the coverage), reinforcing a bullish narrative from analysts about OUT’s OOH advertising exposure and recovery potential. Read More.

Multiple sell?side firms have raised ratings and price targets over recent months (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan upgrades noted in the coverage), reinforcing a bullish narrative from analysts about OUT’s OOH advertising exposure and recovery potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning: several institutional investors added or adjusted stakes during the quarter, showing steady institutional interest but not a clear directional catalyst on its own. Read More.

Market positioning: several institutional investors added or adjusted stakes during the quarter, showing steady institutional interest but not a clear directional catalyst on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An insider transaction: Director Manuel Diaz sold 11,271 shares at about $24.49 (roughly $276k), reducing his holding ~19%. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors as a liquidity signal. Read More.

An insider transaction: Director Manuel Diaz sold 11,271 shares at about $24.49 (roughly $276k), reducing his holding ~19%. Insider sales can be interpreted negatively by some investors as a liquidity signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent performance and fundamentals remain mixed — the last quarterly report showed a revenue beat but a significant EPS miss, the company carries a high debt load (D/E ~4.75) and the dividend payout ratio is elevated — factors that increase sensitivity to advertising cyclicality and rate/credit concerns. Read More.

Recent performance and fundamentals remain mixed — the last quarterly report showed a revenue beat but a significant EPS miss, the company carries a high debt load (D/E ~4.75) and the dividend payout ratio is elevated — factors that increase sensitivity to advertising cyclicality and rate/credit concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: News headline risk: a recent Yahoo Finance piece highlighted the company’s strong one?year gain followed by a “cut loose” development (headline may refer to an executive/operational change or governance move). That kind of story can amplify volatility and investor caution until details are clarified. Read More.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.