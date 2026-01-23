Mo Qatanani Sells 14,898 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) insider Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $695,885.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,178.60. This represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mo Qatanani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 16th, Mo Qatanani sold 8,406 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $373,898.88.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Mo Qatanani sold 13,112 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $592,662.40.

On Thursday, December 4th, Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $6,169,447.02.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 897,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 970.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

