Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $88.57 and last traded at $87.8850, with a volume of 5653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $498.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.