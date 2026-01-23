Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $66,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $308.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.27, for a total transaction of $928,968.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 130,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,666,206.17. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $14,328,561. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $315.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.