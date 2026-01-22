ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $4.00. ANA shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 282 shares traded.

ANA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.42.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. ANA had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%.

About ANA

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

