Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.550-5.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.180 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.42.

ABT opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $175,044,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 123.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,138,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $152,529,000 after purchasing an additional 629,222 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $195,267,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,191,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $291,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,620,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

