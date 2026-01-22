Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the bank on Monday, February 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HFBL stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.32. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

