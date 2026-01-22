MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th.
MetroCity Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance
MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, MetroCity Bank, the company provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. MetroCity Bankshares focuses on community banking, leveraging local expertise to support the financial needs of the greater Houston metropolitan area.
MetroCity Bank offers traditional deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
