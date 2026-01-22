First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

First American Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First American Financial to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of FAF opened at $63.42 on Thursday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.28. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

