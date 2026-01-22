STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2493 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Up 1.2%

TUGN opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management raised its position in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,913 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned 22.54% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes. The fund employs an option spread strategy to potentially increase the funds returns TUGN was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

