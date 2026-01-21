Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Price Up 1.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. traded as high as $111.97 and last traded at $111.09. 12,832,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,433,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRK. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,475.02. This trade represents a 25.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 170,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $3,158,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $275.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.14). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 44.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

