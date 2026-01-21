Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $332.48 and last traded at $328.38. 35,037,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 32,443,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $306.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.76.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 189,909 shares of company stock worth $57,927,282 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

