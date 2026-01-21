Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $332.48 and last traded at $328.38. 35,037,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 32,443,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $306.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.76.
Insider Activity
Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Forbes frames the 65% one?year rally as driven by revenue/margin improvement plus a widening competitive advantage in AI and Google Cloud — a narrative that supports higher multiples and investor confidence. Google Stock Is Up 65%: What’s Driving This Rally?
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $360 (outperform), signaling more upside from current levels and reinforcing buy?side momentum. Wedbush Lifts Price Target on Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank and Robert W. Baird also bumped targets recently (to $370 and $350), adding institutional validation to the AI/cloud growth thesis and supporting continued buying interest. Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Alphabet
- Positive Sentiment: Reports of a surge in sales of Google’s Gemini AI models point to monetization uplift from AI products — a direct revenue catalyst if sustained. Google Sees Surge in Sales of Gemini AI Models
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts/commentary highlight potential upside from Gemini powering Apple’s Siri and broader device integrations — a scale play that would expand addressable market for Google’s models. With Gemini Powering Apple’s Siri
- Neutral Sentiment: YouTube’s CEO flagged “managing AI slop” as a 2026 priority, highlighting content?moderation challenges and potential incremental costs as AI content proliferates. Execution here matters for user trust and ad revenue. YouTube chief says ‘managing AI slop’ is a priority for 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Isomorphic Labs (Alphabet?backed) pushed back its first clinical trial to late?2026 — a setback for that long?term biotech bet but limited near?term impact on Alphabet’s core ad/cloud businesses. Google-backed Isomorphic Labs delays clinical trial timeline
- Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Alphabet from strong?buy to hold, which can temper momentum among some institutional holders and add selling pressure. Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Alphabet
- Negative Sentiment: Recent intraday coverage noted Alphabet slid more than the broader market on Tuesday — a reminder of short?term volatility that can amplify pullbacks even amid positive fundamentals. Here’s Why Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Fell More Than Broader Market
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
