Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $46.59. Bank OZK shares last traded at $48.5350, with a volume of 1,816,595 shares.

The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/feature pieces highlight OZK’s valuation — trading at under 8x forward earnings — which supports a valuation-driven rerating if results and guidance remain stable. Read More.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank OZK this week:

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. National Bankshares set a $67.00 price target on Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 349,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

