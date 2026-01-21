Vest Financial LLC Has $52.51 Million Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,674 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $52,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 45.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $178.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $176.19.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 5,950 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.89, for a total value of $939,445.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,889.79. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $3,990,634. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

