JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $66.7940, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBEM. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,518,000.

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.