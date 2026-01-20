JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $66.7940, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
