First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.00 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 1122863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

First National Bank of Groton Trading Up 1.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $200.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 219.59.

About First National Bank of Groton

The First National Bank of Groton offers various banking products and services in New York. The company provides personal checking accounts and personal saving accounts; and business checking, savings, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, which includes home mortgage and equity, auto, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and personal home loans. In addition, it provides business loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, business term, and small business administration loans.

