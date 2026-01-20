EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,196,774 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 1,779,350 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,131 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

EON Resources Trading Down 2.3%

EONR stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41. EON Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EON Resources news, Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 118,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,841.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,047,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,363.94. This trade represents a 6.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 198,237 shares of company stock valued at $84,642. Insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EON Resources

EON Resources Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EON Resources stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EON Resources Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:EONR Free Report ) by 574.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.52% of EON Resources worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres. The company was formerly known as HNR Acquisition Corp and changed its name atop EON Resources Inc in September 2024. EON Resources Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

