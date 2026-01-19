iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 301,103 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 385,737 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 977,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH stock remained flat at $22.48 during midday trading on Monday. 340,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 770.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.