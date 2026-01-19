iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 301,103 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 385,737 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 977,802 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTH stock remained flat at $22.48 during midday trading on Monday. 340,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
