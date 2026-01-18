Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 51,871 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of Postal Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 287,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTL stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $456.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.36%.The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.08%.

PSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

