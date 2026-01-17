Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.04 and last traded at GBX 16.76, with a volume of 3447233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.15.
Bank of Ireland Group is one of the largest financial services groups in Ireland, with total assets of €156 billion at 31 December 2023. We provide a broad range of banking and other financial services. We are organised into four trading segments (Retail Ireland; Wealth & Insurance; Retail UK; and Corporate & Commercial) and one support division (Group Centre) to effectively serve our customers.
